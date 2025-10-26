Lincoln University Homecoming Ends In Mass Shooting Tragedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One person was killed and six others injured after gunfire erupted during Lincoln University’s homecoming celebration in Pennsylvania.

A deadly outbreak of gunfire disrupted Lincoln University’s homecoming celebration Saturday night in Pennsylvania, leaving one person dead and six others wounded.

The shooting unfolded just before 9:30 P.M. outside the International Cultural Center during YardFest, an annual outdoor party on the Lincoln University campus in Lower Oxford Township.

What started as a spirited weekend of school pride and alumni reunions ended in panic as shots rang out and crowds scattered.

“We don’t have a lot of answers about exactly what happened,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said during a press briefing Sunday morning. “What I will tell you is that today we’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus.”

The chaos sent students and visitors sprinting for cover, some diving behind cars and others dropping to the ground. Witnesses described the confusion and fear that swept through the crowd.

“We heard them (the gunshots) and people started running,” one attendee told NBC10.

Authorities detained one person found with a firearm, but de Barrena-Sarobe said investigators believe more than one shooter may have been involved.

“It is a very real and distinct possibility,” he said.

The university immediately went into lockdown, which remained in effect until Sunday morning. Officials later confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the campus.

The FBI joined Chester County detectives in the investigation. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he had been briefed and pledged the state’s full support.

“Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” Shapiro posted on social media.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as authorities continue combing through evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Founded in 1854, Lincoln University holds the title of the first degree-granting historically Black university in the United States.

It also operates a second campus in Philadelphia’s University City section.