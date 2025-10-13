Lizzo Reclaims Her Power After Losing Faith In Her Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo declared she’s reclaiming her creative voice after label decisions and lawsuits left her questioning her direction and disconnecting from her musical instincts.

Lizzo says she’s done second-guessing herself and is ready to take the reins again. The Grammy-winning artist revealed in a new interview that she had “forgotten how to trust” her own musical instincts after releasing two singles earlier this year that didn’t reflect her vision.

“I had forgotten how to trust myself,” she told Vulture. “I think, musically, I have been on a path to losing myself for a long time.”

The songs in question, “Love in Real Life” and “Still Bad,” were both selected by her label, Atlantic Records. Their accompanying visuals also missed the mark for the “About Damn Time” singer, who admitted the final product didn’t align with her original concept.

In March, Lizzo announced that her fifth studio album was finished. However, the release date remains in limbo due to ongoing legal issues. The lawsuits, filed by former employees in late 2023 and early 2024, accused her of sexual harassment, weight-shaming and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo has denied all allegations.

Despite the turmoil, she’s now doubling down on her creative independence. During a pivotal meeting with her label, she made it clear she was done compromising.

“I sat down at the table and I said, ‘I need to do s**t my way starting from now. And I need y’all to have my back. It’s going to be a little scary,’” she said. “And everybody agreed, and they said, ‘We got your back, whatever you need.’”

By May, she had already begun reshaping her sound. She dropped a stripped-down version of “Still Bad (Animal Style),” signaling a return to a more raw and personal approach. The video, shot entirely on an iPhone, captures her walking through New York City after the Met Gala, stopping at an arcade and a drag show.

“Oh yeah, the point of this was to have f**king fun,” she said of the DIY-style video. Lizzo’s next move remains unclear, but her message is loud: she’s back in charge and doing things on her terms.

The album, though finished, has no confirmed release date as of June 2024.