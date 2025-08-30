Macklemore Home Invasion Update: Violent Criminal Busted

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The guy who broke into Macklemore’s Seattle house, and assaulted his nanny with bear spray has been busted.

Police have arrested the guy who targeted rapper Macklemore in a violent home invasion in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Masked intruders attacked his nanny with bear spray and stole prized sports memorabilia, including his Seattle Seahawks and Sounders championship rings, authorities said.

Now, Seattle police have confirmed that they arrested 29-year-old Patrick Maisonet on August 21 during a SWAT operation at his home in Renton, according to KING 5 News.

Though initially booked on unrelated charges, Maisonet is expected to face prosecution for the June break-in. He remains in custody at King County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Authorities described Maisonet as having a long record of violent offenses. They said he had removed his court-mandated ankle monitor before allegedly committing more crimes.

The burglary took place in the early morning hours of June 7. Two masked men entered the unlocked patio door of Macklemore‘s home while he was performing overseas in Ireland.

Inside the house, a 22-year-old nanny was caring for his three children. The children were not harmed.

According to the police and the nanny’s statement, one of the intruders instructed the other to spray her with bear spray. She suffered chemical burns to her face and eyes.

While demanding valuables, the suspects forced her to lead them to the master bedroom, where they grabbed jewelry, luxury watches and designer shoes.

She was thrown to the floor, had a boot pressed against her ankle and neck, and was pinned against a wall with a hand covering her mouth.

She managed to bite one of the attackers, escape to the bathroom, and flee the home. She ran to nearby houses until someone answered and helped her call 911.

Days after Maisonet’s arrest, detectives searched a South Seattle jewelry store suspected of trafficking stolen goods.

Police recovered several items linked to Macklemore and other high-profile burglary victims, including his championship rings.

Investigators believe Maisonet may be tied to a string of burglaries targeting celebrities and athletes in the region.

Prosecutors are currently preparing formal charges.