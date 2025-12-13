MAGA Celebrates After Bad Bunny Takes Tumble On Stage During Mexico City Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny’s stage tumble in Mexico City sparked celebration among MAGA supporters angry about his Super Bowl halftime show selection.

Bad Bunny took a hard fall during his Mexico City concert Wednesday night and Trump supporters wasted no time celebrating the Puerto Rican star’s stumble.

The Grammy winner was performing “Efecto” at Estadio GNP when he slipped and hit the stage floor. He was down for several moments while fans continued singing, then got back up to finish the song.

But the incident quickly became fodder for MAGA supporters who have been furious about Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

Bad Bunny tripped and fell tonight during his concert in Mexico City, he’s okay! 🫰🏻❤️‍🩹

pic.twitter.com/zqCwr2yZH1 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) December 11, 2025

Conservatives lit up with comments celebrating the fall, with many seeing it as karma for the rapper’s anti-Trump stance.

“Hopefully, he can’t perform for the Super Bowl now nobody wanna see that,” one user fumed. Another said: “What a clown.”

The backlash stems from Bad Bunny’s selection as the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime performer, which triggered massive outrage from Trump supporters. Over 100,000 people signed petitions calling for the NFL to replace him with country legend George Strait.

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” one petition read. “Bad Bunny represents none of these values.”

The controversy intensified after Bad Bunny endorsed Kamala Harris following comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist jokes about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. The rapper posted Harris’s policy plans for Puerto Rico to his 50 million Instagram followers.

Trump himself called Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl selection “absolutely ridiculous” during a Newsmax interview. Conservative commentator Benny Johnson labeled him a “massive Trump hater” and “anti-ICE activist.”

The anger also connects to Bad Bunny’s previous criticism of Trump’s immigration policies. He refused to tour the US mainland this year, citing fears that ICE “could be outside” his concerts, targeting Latino fans.

“There was the issue of, like, f–king ICE could be outside,” Bad Bunny told I-D magazine. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Turning Point USA, the conservative organization co-founded by Charlie Kirk, announced they’re hosting “The All American Halftime Show” as counter-programming to Bad Bunny’s performance. The alternative show will air simultaneously with the official Super Bowl halftime show on February 8, 2026.

The organization’s website promises “performers and event details coming soon” for their patriotic alternative. They’ve positioned it as a response to what they see as the NFL’s abandonment of American values.

Bad Bunny addressed the Super Bowl controversy during his October Saturday Night Live appearance, joking that “even Fox News” was happy about his selection. He added in Spanish that the performance represents “a win for all of us” Latinos in America.

“Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it,” he said.

The Mexico City fall occurred during his DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, which continues through December before expanding to Latin America, Europe and Australia in 2026.

Why tf is bad bunny performing at the superbowl man — divine general (@texaskam713) December 12, 2025

Bad Bunny getting ready for the SUPERBOWL HUMILIATION BOWL! pic.twitter.com/cJB5W0jBV4 — Renee (@Reneefit97) December 11, 2025

I promise!! When Bad Bunny performs during the Super Bowl halftime show, I'll turn off the TV. The organizers of this event are sick. — Jaime Chinchilla (@JaimeChinchil11) December 13, 2025

Headline: Bad Bunny gets deported on national television, on the field — Mercy from Overwatch 1 (@weinermaster_12) December 13, 2025