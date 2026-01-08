Man Accused of Beyoncé Music Theft Denies Charges In Atlanta Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man accused of jacking Beyoncé’s music and setting off a nationwide crisis entered a not guilty plea to charges stemming from the theft of Beyoncé’s unreleased music and tour materials during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta last summer.

Kelvin Evans appeared virtually in Fulton County court on Wednesday morning from Sumter County Prison before Judge Paige Reese Whitaker for his plea and arraignment on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

The 30-year-old defendant said very little during the brief court session, speaking privately with his attorney in a separate virtual room before returning to formally enter his plea through his legal counsel.

Evans faces felony charges connected to the July 8, 2025, break-in at the Krog Street parking deck in Atlanta, where thieves targeted a black Jeep Wagoneer belonging to members of Beyoncé’s touring crew.

Police reports indicate the stolen items included jump drives containing unreleased music, detailed show plans for the tour, two laptops, AirPods, a MacBook Pro, and designer sunglasses valued at thousands of dollars.

The theft occurred just two days before Beyoncé performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour, raising significant security concerns for the production team.

Atlanta police linked Evans to the crime through digital tracking of the stolen electronic devices, which led investigators to multiple addresses across metro Atlanta in late August 2025.

Evans was initially arrested on August 26, 2025, on an unrelated parole violation, but investigators did not publicly name him as a suspect in the Beyoncé case until September, when they had gathered sufficient evidence.

He was released from Fulton County Jail in October 2025 after posting a $20,000 bond, allowing him to remain free while the case moved through the court system.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 11, 2026, when the court will address case management issues and may set a trial timeline.