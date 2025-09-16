Man Who Ripped Off Beyoncé In Atlanta Busted By Cops

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kelvin Evans landed in jail after cops tied him to the theft of Beyoncé’s unreleased songs and tour plans right before her Atlanta show.

Beyoncé had her unreleased tracks and tour secrets swiped from a car in Atlanta and now a dude named Kelvin Evans is sitting in jail for it.

This all went down back in July, just two days before Queen Bey kicked off her “Cowboy Carter” tour stop in Atlanta.

Someone broke into a black Jeep Wagoneer parked at the Krog Street deck and stole two suitcases full of sensitive items—such as flash drives with unreleased music, laptops, show blueprints, setlists, designer shades, clothes, and a pair of AirPods Max.

Cops say Evans is the guy behind it all.

According to 11Alive, the break-in triggered a thorough investigation that ended with Evans getting busted and booked into Fulton County Jail.

Here’s how it played out: Investigators followed GPS pings from the stolen gear, which led them to two spots—Hank Aaron Drive and North Avenue in Hapeville.

Surveillance footage helped them ID the ride used in the heist. When cops pulled that car over, they popped the driver for a weed charge.

That driver told police that her uncle, Kelvin Evans, had borrowed the car. She also told them she saw four black suitcases in the back but “did not question it,” according to the warrant.

Surveillance footage from Hank Aaron Drive on the day of the theft showed someone wearing the same outfit as the guy caught on camera at Krog Street. Police say that guy was Evans.

Now, he’s facing charges for breaking into the car with the intention of stealing. The stolen material was a huge deal, especially since this was Bey’s significant return to touring and the “Cowboy Carter” era was still in full swing.

No word yet on whether the police have recovered everything or if more people are being picked up, but this was a serious breach for someone at Beyoncé’s level.