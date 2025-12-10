Man Busted For Attempted Murder In Jets Star Kris Boyd Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 20-year-old Bronx man who allegedly gunned down New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside a Manhattan nightclub now faces attempted murder charges that could send him to prison for decades.

Frederick Green surrendered to Buffalo police on Monday after the Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him to his girlfriend’s apartment. He had been hiding there for nearly a month since the November 16 shooting that left Boyd fighting for his life.

The shooting happened around 4:30 A.M. outside Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street. Boyd and teammates Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood had just left the upscale establishment when they got into a verbal dispute with another group.

“There’s a group outside who begin to, their words, begin to ‘chirp them’ about the clothing that they’re wearing, and are asking them: ‘Do you think you’re better than us?'” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Boyd didn’t like the “vibe” inside the restaurant and only stayed about 10 minutes. But when the Jets players walked back outside, the same group confronted them again with verbal insults.

That’s when Green allegedly fired two shots. One bullet struck Boyd in the abdomen, traveled into his lung and lodged in his pulmonary artery. The 29-year-old cornerback was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors successfully removed the bullet from Boyd’s lung. He later posted on Instagram, thanking fans for their support: “I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

The suspect refused to answer questions about why he shot Boyd or whether he knew the victim played for the Jets.

Green has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Boyd remains on injured reserve for the Jets. The shooting occurred just as the team was fighting for a playoff spot in what many considered a make-or-break season.