NY Jets Star Kris Boyd Clinging To Life After Manhattan Shooting Rampage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting outside a Manhattan restaurant early Sunday.

Kris Boyd was critically injured early Sunday after being shot in the stomach during a confrontation outside a Manhattan restaurant, prompting an ongoing police investigation and silence from the New York Jets.

The 29-year-old cornerback was struck by gunfire around 2 a.m. outside Sei Less, a trendy eatery on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue, according to the New York Post.

The altercation escalated quickly, with two shots fired before the suspects fled in a dark BMW X8.

Boyd, who is currently on injured reserve for the Jets, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Emergency responders reported he drifted in and out of consciousness before being transported.

A spokesperson for the Jets issued a brief statement: “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.”

Witness cooperation has been limited, complicating efforts by the NYPD to identify the shooters.

Another luxury vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz Maybach, was also seen leaving the scene shortly after the incident. Crime scene photos later showed a Rhino GX armored SUV parked outside the restaurant—a vehicle that can cost up to $300,000.

Boyd, a 5-foot-11 defensive back, joined the Jets this season after previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

The Jets were off Sunday after losing to the New England Patriots on Thursday night. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made and the investigation remains active.



