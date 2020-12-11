Megan Thee Stallion Is Now A Doctor Of Love

(AllHipHop News)
Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with bosses at dating app Tinder to become a love coach.
The “Savage” hitmaker is spearheading a new Put Yourself Out There Challenge on the app, which encourages lonely users to update their profiles.
“I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online…,” Megan says. “By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are.”
Those who sign up will get the chance to share in a $1 million windfall. Submissions will be accepted until December 31st.
