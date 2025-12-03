Megan Thee Stallion, Milagro Gramz Trade Shots Through Statements After Verdict

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz exchanged heated statements following the December 1 defamation verdict that awarded the rapper $75,000.

Megan Thee Stallion fired back at critics questioning her defamation victory against blogger Milagro Gramz after a Miami jury awarded the Houston rapper $75,000 in damages on December 1.

The legal dispute reached its conclusion when nine jurors found Milagro Cooper, known professionally as Milagro Gramz, liable for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The verdict included $15,000 in compensatory damages for defamation, $8,000 for emotional distress and $50,000 for promotion of deepfake pornography featuring the rapper.

Hours after the ruling, tensions escalated when both women issued competing statements about the case’s outcome and its implications.

Milagro Gramz went live on Instagram within hours of the verdict to address supporters and frame the ruling as motivation for future projects. The blogger, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, appeared defiant during the livestream.

“I’m start working on my mixtape because apparently the only place where you can bully people and talk crazy and pop s### is in the studio,” Milagro Gramz told viewers during the broadcast. “So I’m gonna go get on my mixtape s###, and make sure I channel all my energy into my raps and put that out. Let that be artistic expression.”

Gramz also released an official statement through Asilia Law Firm, P.A., while her Instagram Live featured more personal commentary on the case’s impact.

During the livestream, Gramz thanked her audience for their support throughout the legal proceedings.

“I love you guys so much. Hope that y’all can see the bigger picture and that you understand what new media is,” she said. “I hope that you understand that the things that we do, in the work that we put in, is valuable.”

The blogger maintained her stance despite the jury’s decision.

“Solid b######, they ain’t built, they born,” she continued. “I’m happy that I stood up for something that I believed in, followed it all the way through, and I don’t need validation from anybody else about those things.”

Thank you… Here they go lying again AS USUAL



If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be Patient and know how to READ https://t.co/ST43pIBufG — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 2, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion responded directly to media coverage on X, writing: “Here they go lying again AS USUAL If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be Patient and know how to read.”

The rapper’s legal team disputed claims from Gramz’s attorneys about the verdict’s scope, stating: “Contrary to public statements issued by Milagro’s attorneys, the court has not issued a final judgment regarding the defamation count. The judge will make a final ruling and determine the entire financial amount that Milagro will be required to pay Megan, inclusive of legal bills and the defamation count, at a later date.”

The case centered on allegations that Milagro Gramz spread false information about Megan Thee Stallion and promoted deepfake pornographic content featuring the rapper.

Megan’s legal team argued during trial that Gramz served as a “mouthpiece” and “puppet” for coordinated harassment campaigns.

The final judgment amount remains pending, as the judge will determine additional costs, including legal fees, at a later hearing.