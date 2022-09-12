AllHipHop

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Mesmerizing Twerk Video Ahead Of Rock In Rio Show 

By: London JennnCategory: News

Megan The Stallion gave her fans a close look at just how strong her knees are ahead of her set in Brazil this weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion treated her fans to a display of her twerking skills following her arrival in Brazil to perform on the closing day of the Rock In Rio concert on Sunday (Sept. 12). 

The H-Town Hottie took to Instagram to announce her arrival in Rio de Janeiro with a behind-the-scenes clip from her dressing room. Megan gave her nearly 30 million IG followers a glimpse of what to expect from her set with an impressive showing of her superior knee strength.  

“BRAZIL WE HEREEEEE 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in the caption of her twerking video. Check out the captivating clip below.  

Megan Thee Stallion flaunted her twerking talents during her MCU debut earlier this month. The three-time Grammy Award winner appeared in episode three of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where she has a celebratory dance with She-Hulk in her office.  

“It is the greatest joy of my life, truly one of the highlights of my entire existence on the planet,” She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany told TheWrap. “I’m such a huge fan of hers. And when I found out this was happening — Jessica Gao told me, I think she told me like three days before it was gonna happen. Because she was like, ‘I don’t want you to be in a catatonic state for two weeks. If I had told you this too early, we would not have gotten any filming done.’ So it truly was the greatest. She’s amazing. She’s a queen.” 

She continued, “I’ve dreamt of that moment. And so I had trained,” before adding, “there was years of training.”  

Meanwhile, Lil Kim hopped on a remix of “Plan B” alongside Megan the Stallion, released last week. She teased the track with a photo of both rappers last month before dropping it on Thursday (Sept. 8). However, the song mysteriously disappeared from Lil Kim’s YouTube channel, apparently due to a copyright issue. However, that didn’t stop the rumor mill from going into overdrive