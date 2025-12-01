BREAKING: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Case Against Milagro Gramz

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion won a defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz over AI deepfakes and online harassment.

Megan Thee Stallion secured a major courtroom win in Miami, where a federal jury found blogger Milagro Gramz liable for defamation and harassment tied to AI-generated deepfake content and a prolonged online campaign allegedly connected to Tory Lanez.

The jury has found Milagro defamed Megan Thee Stallion and intentionally inflicted emotional distress by coordinating with Tory Lanez and promoting the deep fake video at issue during the trial.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff explained that the jury found her liable on all three claims, but the defamation claim might still go away because Megan’s lawyers forgot a simple rule: they were supposed to warn Milagro before suing her and they didn’t.

Cuniff added that the damages totaled $75,000, including punitive damages.

The verdict, delivered after a week-long trial, marked a pivotal moment in the rapper’s legal battle against digital misinformation and targeted harassment.

Megan filed the lawsuit in October 2024, accusing Gramz of spreading a pornographic deepfake video and false narratives that damaged her reputation and mental health.

Jurors heard emotional testimony from the Houston artist, who detailed the toll the harassment took on her career and well-being, describing how the smear campaign led to the loss of at least four music deals, each reportedly worth around $1 million.

Meg also revealed she underwent a $240,000 therapy program to cope with the trauma.

The case stems from the 2020 shooting incident in which Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors alleged that Gramz acted as a “paid surrogate” for Lanez, launching what they described as a “sustained campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” in the aftermath of his conviction.

Milagro Gramz, who brands herself as a voice of urban culture, defended her actions on the stand, calling her content “a new form of journalism,” but the nine jurors apparently disagreed.

The case also tested Florida’s recently enacted deepfake law, which allows individuals to pursue legal action over AI-manipulated images. The outcome could influence how courts handle similar disputes involving artificial intelligence and online defamation.

The jury’s ruling affirms Megan’s claims that she was the target of a coordinated effort to harm her public image. With the liability phase concluded, jurors will now determine the amount of damages she is owed.

Meg’s fans were elated. One user said “@theestallion was very brave to do this. The question of whether ‘bloggers’ should be allowed to defame people should be challenged. Abuse of your platform should have consequences.”