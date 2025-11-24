Megan Thee Stallion Disses Nicki Minaj During Explosive Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion dismissed Nicki Minaj’s brutal diss as her defamation trial exposed years of harassment she said Milagro Gramz fueled.

Megan Thee Stallion delivered devastating testimony about Nicki Minaj‘s brutal diss track during her federal defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz in Miami this week.

The Houston rapper took the witness stand on Monday (November 24) and when Gramz’s attorney Jeremy McLymont questioned her about Nicki Minaj’s vicious “Big Foot” response track, Megan’s dismissive reaction revealed just how little the Queens rapper’s attacks actually affected her.

“It was just so silly in the beginning. I couldn’t get through it,” Megan testified when asked about the four-minute assault on her character and deceased mother.

“I just feel like it wasn’t something I wanted to keep listening to,” she added, her tone suggesting the track was more laughable than hurtful, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff.

The “Big Foot” diss emerged in January 2024 as Nicki Minaj’s nuclear response to Megan’s chart-topping “Hiss” track, which many interpreted as targeting Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty through references to “Megan’s Law” – legislation requiring public disclosure of registered sex offender information.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and failure to register as a sex offender in 2022. Nicki Minaj’s retaliation was swift and merciless, with lyrics attacking everything from Megan’s height to her relationship with her late mother:

“Big foot but you still a small fry/Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie.” The track also included the inflammatory line: “How you f### your mother man when she die?/How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry?”

During cross-examination, McLymont also pressed Megan about Drake’s controversial “Circo Loco” lyric: “This b#### lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion.” Many fans interpreted the line as questioning Megan’s account of the Lanez shooting.

Megan testified that Drake’s reference wasn’t definitively about her, stating: “If he is talking about me, he’s using it in a very indirect way.”

But Megan’s courtroom testimony revealed the disses barely registered compared to the systematic harassment she’s endured from Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper.

The blogger is accused of spending years amplifying false narratives about Megan’s 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, including promoting deepfake pornographic videos and conspiracy theories questioning her credibility.

The defamation lawsuit, filed in October 2024, seeks damages for what Megan’s legal team describes as a coordinated campaign to destroy her reputation and mental health.

The trial revealed Megan has spent over $240,000 on therapy to cope with the relentless online harassment, much of it amplified by Gramz’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

The trial has exposed the devastating personal toll of Hip-Hop’s most toxic feuds, with Megan breaking down multiple times while describing how the harassment has affected her ability to trust people and maintain relationships.

The jury of five men and four women must decide whether Gramz is liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and cyberstalking.