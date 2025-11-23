Michael B. Jordan Breaks Down While Accepting Major Hollywood Honor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan reflected on legacy and community while accepting the American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles.

Michael B. Jordan broke down in front of a star-studded crowd at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles as he accepted the American Cinematheque Award, reflecting on his journey from rising talent to respected filmmaker and actor.

The 38-year-old Creed star received the honor from longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler after a series of heartfelt tributes from peers including Ben Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Tessa Thompson, Octavia Spencer, Bradley Cooper, Delroy Lindo and Daniel Kaluuya.

Kaluuya paused the celebration to request a moment of silence for their late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, whose Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled earlier that day.

Jordan’s 13-minute speech was filled with gratitude and emotion as he looked back on his career and the people who helped shape it.

“I look around the room and I see the people who were there from the beginning with prayer, support, belief,” Jordan said, according to Gold Derby. “Some of those people aren’t here tonight, but their fingerprints are all over the foundation. Their work, their faith — it all went into this. Watching y’all do that for me, I realized I didn’t have to pull up a chair to somebody else’s table. I could have my own table. I could have my own house. And more importantly, I could build a community.”

The Fruitvale Station actor, one of the youngest ever to receive the Cinematheque Award, spoke about forging his own path and creating space for others.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants — and my ancestors. Build the house, and they will come,” he said. Quoting author Toni Morrison, he added, “If there’s a book you really want to read that hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”

He closed with a message to fellow creatives and decision-makers in the industry: “So, to the artist: plant your seeds, find your people, build with them. And to the people making decisions about what stories do get told: be bold, take the risk. These stories matter.”

The American Cinematheque Award is given annually to an individual who has made a lasting impact on the art of film. Past recipients include Jessica Chastain, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee and Eddie Murphy.



