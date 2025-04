Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Michelle Obama revealed she’s hooked on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and gave a nod to Lil Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee.

Michelle Obama dropped a pop culture gem during a recent episode of her podcast when she revealed she’s a devoted viewer of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and a fan of the show’s outspoken matriarch, Momma Dee.

The former First Lady was chatting with actress Taraji P. Henson on the “IMO” podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson when the conversation turned to reality television.

Obama asked Henson to name her favorite unscripted series. Henson didn’t hesitate, saying she watches “a little bit of all of them” but singled out Love & Hip Hop as her top pick.

Obama lit up and admitted she’s right there with her. “Because I know everybody knows a Momma Dee,” Henson said, to which Obama replied, “They sure do,” adding, “You’d have to be lying” to say otherwise.”

Obama also shared how reality TV helps her unwind. “I told my husband, I was like, ‘You watch golf, I watch unscripted,’” she explained. “It brings me, I don’t know, it just settles me down.”

Henson chimed in with a nod to cultural connection, saying the “Blackness in us” connects with the “call and response,” referring to how they both yell at the screen during wild moments.

The clip quickly made the rounds online, with Momma Dee’s name trending as viewers imagined how she’d react to the unexpected shoutout from two of the most recognizable women in entertainment and politics.

Momma Dee, never one to miss a moment, reposted the clip on Instagram.

“For me and my son @reallilscrappy to be recognized by two incredible Women is unexplainable!” she wrote. “Thank you to the former First Lady of the United States @michelleobama & the amazing @tarajiphenson! Much Love from the Palace to you!”