Migos Page Hijacked In $4.3M Bitcoin Blackmail Against Solana’s Raj Gokal

Migos official Instagram account was hacked in a bizarre move that appeared to be an attempt to extort a Bitcoin boss.

Migos had their official Instagram account hijacked Tuesday (May 27) in an apparent strange and public attempt to extort Solana co-founder Raj Gokal for 40 Bitcoin—roughly $4.3 million.

The compromised page posted at least seven images, including photos of Gokal holding his passport and driver’s license, with all personal details visible.

One image showed a woman, believed to be Gokal’s wife, holding her own ID.

The captions clarified the hackers’ intentions: “you should’ve paid the 40 btc” and “it was only 40 btc.. should’ve paid.”

The attackers didn’t stop there. They exposed Gokal’s phone number and email address, telling followers to “spam” him. The account bio was edited to promote a meme coin scam, and Telegram links and audio clips were also uploaded.

BREAKING:



Famous rapper ‘Migos’ IG account appears to be hacked and has posted photos of Solana co-founder @rajgokal ID, passport, & more with sensitive info leaked.



Caption reads “you should’ve paid the 40 btc” which reads like a failed bribe. pic.twitter.com/HM9y2XRjMa — Andy (@ayyyeandy) May 27, 2025

Former Migos rapper Quavo confirmed the breach on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Our Ig is hacked and will be back up shortly thanks.”

The posts remained live for about 90 minutes before being scrubbed. The account has since returned to normal.

Gokal had reportedly already raised red flags about suspicious activity a week earlier. On May 20, he warned that someone had been trying to gain access to his email and social media accounts, saying the attempts had been ongoing for more than a week.

Neither Gokal nor the Solana Foundation has issued a formal statement about the incident.

Once the account was restored, Migos fans wasted no time cracking jokes on the account.

“Well that was fun,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “dat nicca knew to pay that 40 btc.”

A third added, “Ngl kinda miss Raj. He was there to hack migos page & post nonsense when alot of things was gloomy. R.I.P RAJ you’ll never be forgotten.”