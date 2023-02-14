Missy Elliott Honored To Be Part Of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Celebration At Grammys

Missy Elliott took great pride in participating in Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
The acclaimed artist reflected on the star-studded performance in an interview with Billboard. Missy Elliott explained why it was so special for her to share the stage with some of the most important figures in Hip-Hop history.
“It was such nostalgia because I remember sitting in my living room and watching Public Enemy and Eric B. and Rakim and De La Soul and [Queen] Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa,” she said. “And once again, just like that [Billboard] list, I am a part of this 50-year Hip-Hop tribute. And I tell you — this is no lie — no matter how many awards or accolades I have collected, I still pinch myself when I’m in those spaces because those people are so legendary to me.”
Questlove curated the Grammys performance, which highlighted multiple eras of Hip-Hop. Melle Mel, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Big Boi, Method Man and Missy Elliott were just a few of the legends who performed. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby and GloRilla joined in the festivities to represent the current era.
Fans can watch the performance on Paramount Plus.