Moneybagg Yo Drops $20,000 On Memphis Program To Help Teen Parents Graduate

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo donated $20,000 to help teen parents finish school, continuing his 2025 holiday giving that fed hundreds.

Moneybagg Yo walked into Invictus Academy last week with a $20,000 check and a personal mission to help teen parents stay in school.

The Memphis rapper handed over the donation to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Youth Advocacy Program, which provides support services for students who are raising children while trying to graduate.

Moneybagg Yo’s $20,000 donation will help fund support services that keep teen parents enrolled and on track to graduate with their diplomas. The donation came just weeks after Moneybagg Yo wrapped up an intense holiday giving season that saw him distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meals and launch his first annual Christmas toy drive.

Moneybagg Yo said the teen parent program touched his heart because he was raised by a teenage mother who struggled to finish her education while caring for him.

“It’s a blessing. And I feel good. You know, there’s always people in need,” Moneybagg said during his visit to the school.

The rapper chose not to elaborate on his personal story because it is emotionally difficult for him, but he shared that his mother’s strength and determination have shaped who he is today.

Invictus Academy features an on-site childcare center that allows teen parents to attend classes while their babies receive care just steps away from their classrooms. After touring the childcare facility and meeting with families, Moneybagg Yo surprised students in the cafeteria with an impromptu motivational speech about perseverance and focus.

“You’ve just gotta stay focused, keep pushing, be able to take constructive criticism,” he told the students gathered around him.

The $20,000 donation caps off Moneybagg Yo’s most active year of community service in Memphis, with multiple charitable events throughout 2025.

In November, he partnered with his mother’s nonprofit organization, the Larger Than L.I.F.E. Foundation, and fellow Memphis rapper IME Casino to distribute turkeys and groceries to families struggling with rising food costs.

Cars stretched down the block as dozens of families waited to collect holiday staples.

Just before Christmas, Moneybagg Yo launched his inaugural holiday toy drive, which he plans to make an annual tradition in Memphis.

The toy drive focused on bringing Christmas joy to children in families facing financial hardship during the holiday season.