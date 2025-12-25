Moneybagg Yo Starts Annual Christmas Tradition With Memphis Toy Drive

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo launched his inaugural holiday toy drive to support local families this Christmas season.

Moneybagg Yo brought Christmas cheer to his hometown this holiday season by launching his first annual toy drive in Memphis. The “Said Sum” rapper organized the community event to give back to local families during the holidays.

The Memphis native has made giving back a priority throughout 2025. He recently delivered Thanksgiving meals to families in need and hosted a “Feed the People” food giveaway in November. His latest charitable effort focuses on bringing joy to children during the Christmas season.

Moneybagg Yo’s commitment to his community comes during a successful year for the rapper. He released his fifth studio album, Speak Now, in June 2024, featuring collaborations with Chris Brown and other major artists. The project showcased his most diverse sound yet and continued his streak of chart success.

The toy drive represents another way the rapper connects with Memphis residents. He’s consistently used his platform to support local initiatives and address community needs. His mother’s nonprofit organization has also partnered with him on previous charitable events.

This holiday season marks a new chapter in Moneybagg Yo’s community involvement. The annual toy drive could become a lasting tradition that brings families together each December.