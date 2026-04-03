Naked Man Throws Punches Outside Kanye West Concert In Inglewood California

A Naked man throws down outside Kanye West’s SoFi Stadium comeback show, caught on video fighting another person.

Kanye West’s comeback show turned into an unexpected street theater production when a completely naked man threw down outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday night.

The unclothed brawler was caught on camera delivering punches and kicks to another man at an intersection just beyond the venue’s perimeter, with onlookers frozen in disbelief as the chaos unfolded.

A third person wearing a yellow safety vest tried stepping in to break things up, but the situation had already spiraled into pure madness.

According to TMZ, the 29-second clip shows the naked fighter going absolutely wild, throwing hands with serious intent while the crowd watched the whole thing play out.

The incident happened right outside where Ye was performing inside the stadium, making it the kind of bizarre moment that’ll get clipped and shared for years.

Nobody’s entirely clear on what sparked the whole thing or whether the nearby pedicab had anything to do with it.

Ye’s return to the stage after five years came with its own technical headaches.

The show faced unexpected lighting issues that had him visibly frustrated, and he made his feelings known to the crew working the equipment.

Despite the problems inside and the street fight outside, the sold-out crowd got to witness his first major U.S. performance since the industry turned its back on him.

The whole night felt like a test of whether Ye could actually pull off a comeback in this climate.

His return to performing has been controversial, but the SoFi show proved people still want to see him perform, even if the evening came with unexpected drama both inside and outside the building.

Ye has another show scheduled at the same venue for tonight, April 3rd, which means round two is about to happen.