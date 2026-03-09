Kanye West Confirms Massive Los Angeles Show As Come Back Continues

Kanye West booked SoFi Stadium for an April 2026 show, his biggest U.S. concert since facing industry backlash for antisemitism.

Kanye West just booked SoFi Stadium for April 3 and it’s his biggest U.S. show since everything fell apart in 2022.

The announcement comes after years of canceled tours and industry exile. CAA dropped him completely after that death con 3 tweet about Jewish people.

The rapper did apologize publicly for years of anti-semitic and otherwise loathable behavior in a Wall Street Journal ad, where he blamed untreated bipolar disorder and brain trauma for his actions.

He lost the billion-dollar empire, deals with the GAP, Balenciaga and his Adidas Yeezy partnership, but somehow stayed relevant.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 11 A.M. through the usual channels. Rod Wave’s Mainstay Touring is handling the promotion instead of the major agencies that used to book Ye.

This isn’t just any venue either. SoFi holds over 70,000 people and hosts the biggest names in music. Getting that booking means someone still believes he can sell tickets.

Kanye’s track record with major shows has been solid lately. He recently performed in Mexico and has international dates lined up for France, Europe and India.

His streaming numbers prove people are still listening. Ye landed 10th on Spotify’s 2025 year-end list with 70 million monthly listeners.

That’s serious staying power despite all the drama. The timing ties into his upcoming album, Bully, dropping March 20 through Gamma Records.

The label houses Mariah Carey, Usher, and Snoop Dogg, giving Ye a legitimate distribution deal again. Ye’s return to stadium-level bookings signals the music industry is ready to do business again.