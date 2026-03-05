Kanye West Brings “Bully” Album Tour To France This Summer

Kanye West unveils European stadium tour with Marseille Orange Vélodrome show on June 11 as he expands his European tour.

Kanye West is heading back to Europe with his biggest stadium run in over a decade.

The rapper locked in a massive June 11 show at Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, marking his first European headline dates since 2014.

This isn’t just any comeback, either. West is bringing the energy to a 60,000-capacity venue that’s home to Olympique de Marseille, one of France’s most legendary soccer clubs known for its electric atmosphere.

The announcement comes right before his album Bully drops on March 20. That timing matters because France holds serious weight in West’s catalog.

His 2011 collab with Jay-Z on “Ni**as In Paris” became a cultural moment, and now he’s returning to that same territory to reconnect with European fans who’ve been waiting over a decade for him to perform live on their soil.

The European leg starts earlier, though. West hits GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on June 6, giving him a warm-up before the Marseille main event.

Then he’s heading to Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July to keep the momentum rolling. This three-country run shows West is serious about rebuilding his live presence across the continent.

The Orange Vélodrome has hosted some of Hip-Hop’s biggest moments, and West’s show will add to that legacy.

The venue’s reputation for creating unforgettable energy makes it the perfect spot for his return. Fans who’ve been waiting since his last European tour are about to get what they’ve been asking for.