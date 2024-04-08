Nardo Wick’s Brother Identified As Shooter Causing Uproar In Florida Neighborhood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nardo Wick’s manager said the shooting had nothing to do with him, claiming neighbors were “clout chasing because of the incident.”

Members of a Florida community were outraged over a shooting involving Nardo Wick’s brother. According to First Coast News, Nardo Wick’s 29-year-old brother Hayward Biggins was caught on video shooting at a St. Johns County home in March.

Ring camera footage showed Biggins trying to open the front door before realizing it was locked. He responded by kicking it, pulling out a gun and firing a shot at the door. No one was injured in the shooting, but the tenants left their home.

“They can’t live there because they are traumatized,” a neighbor told First Coast News. “They’ve been sleeping in a hotel for the last few weeks.”

Biggins was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted armed burglary. He remains in jail with no bond.

Nardo Wick’s family lived next door to the home where the shooting occurred. The 22-year-old rapper had reportedly been seen at his family’s house. Biggins moved in the day before the shooting.

One homeowner in the neighborhood tried to organize a march on Nardo Wick’s family’s home after the shooting. The plan was called off due to safety concerns.

“We had a community meeting regarding this incident,” an unnamed homeowner told First Coast News. “I had to stop people marching to his house, that’s how angry the neighborhood was. Someone was trying to call a news crew to come in and give everybody an interview, I said, ‘No, that’s a bad idea.’ And also, they were going to have like 50 families marching down to the house, I said, ‘You can get literally, legally shot.’ I definitely feel the need of protecting our neighbors.”

Nardo Wick’s manager accused the neighbors of “clout chasing.” The manager insisted the rapper’s family “had nothing to do with Hayward’s actions and the shooting had nothing to do with Nardo Wick.”