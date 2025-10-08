Nas Addresses JAY-Z Rivalry Talk After Major Victory In NYC Casino Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nas addressed renewed talk of his JAY-Z feud after his casino project cleared a major hurdle while Roc Nation’s bid was denied.

Nas reflected on his old feud with JAY-Z, returning to the spotlight following a major win in New York’s casino race as his Resorts World NYC proposal gained unanimous backing, while Roc Nation’s Times Square pitch was rejected.

The Queensbridge rapper addressed the renewed buzz around his early-2000s beef with Hov after both rappers found themselves on opposite ends of the city’s high-stakes gambling license competition.

“It is just a thing that some people are going to talk about,” Nas told Rolling Stone. “No one has any control over things like that. I still study Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. Some rap fans just like to go off on those things from time to time. That’s it.”

The nostalgia-fueled comparisons come after the Community Advisory Committee voted 6-0 on September 25 to support Resorts World’s $5.5 billion expansion in Southeast Queens.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation-backed Times Square casino plan failed to win over the same committee.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. couldn’t resist poking fun at the decades-old rivalry. “There’s a theme in Queens, and I know that Nas was a part of this: Queens get the money,” Richards said. “Sorry, Jay-Z, we win again. I just had to rub that in. You can let the Brooklyn borough president know that I send my regards to him.”

Nas & Resorts World NYC’s Casino Proposal Unanimously Approved by Community Advisory Committee.



Queens Borough President Donovan Richards takes a jab at Jay-Z during the vote:



“Queens get the money. Sorry Jay-Z, we win again.” pic.twitter.com/DKLKM3POkT — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 25, 2025

While the casino competition has reignited talk of “Ether” and “Takeover,” there’s no real tension between the two Hip-Hop icons.

JAY-Z On His Relationship With Nas

The approved Resorts World expansion would double gaming revenue from $1 billion to $2.2 billion by 2027, according to project estimates. It also promises 5,000 permanent jobs and another 5,000 during construction.

The development will cover 500,000 square feet at Aqueduct Park and include a 7,000-seat entertainment venue and a sports facility featuring NBA champion Kenny “The Jet” Smith.

Pending final approval from the New York State Gaming Commission, the upgraded casino is projected to open by July 2026.