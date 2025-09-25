Nas Backed Casino In Queens, New York Gets Community Approval: “Sorry Jay-Z, We Win Again”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas earned a significant win in Queens as the casino project gained full community approval just days after Jay-Z’s Times Square failed.

Nas landed a major win in his hometown as a $5.5 billion casino expansion project he backs in Queens received unanimous approval from a local advisory board, clearing a key hurdle in the race for one of New York’s coveted downstate casino licenses.

The Queens Community Advisory Committee voted 6-0 in favor of the Resorts World New York City expansion near the Aqueduct racetrack, setting the stage for a sprawling entertainment complex that includes a 7,000-seat venue, 2,000 hotel rooms and more than 30 dining spots.

“Queens get the money,” one voting member said, adding a jab at Jay-Z: “Sorry, Jay-Z. We win again! I just had to rub that in.”

Richards’ comment referenced the recent collapse of Jay-Z’s $5.4 billion Times Square casino proposal, which was rejected in a 4-2 vote by Manhattan’s Community Advisory Committee on September 17.

That project, backed by Roc Nation, Caesars Entertainment and SL Green, faced strong pushback from Broadway theater leaders and local groups who feared it would disrupt the area’s cultural and economic ecosystem.

It was also a nod to the pair’s infamous feud, which resulted in a pair of classic diss tracks: “Takeover” by Jay-Z and Nas’ reply, “Ether.”

Nas, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses, partnered with Resorts World to help shape the development’s community outreach and long-term impact.

The plan includes 3,000 units of workforce housing, over 50 acres of new parkland and upgraded transit connections to JFK Airport and Manhattan. He’s also helping lead a $50 million commitment to launch the Genting Innovation Campus, a wellness center and a STEAM institute aimed at youth in Southeast Queens.

If licensed, the casino would double its gaming revenue from $1 billion to an estimated $2.2 billion by 2027. The expansion is expected to create 5,000 permanent jobs and an additional 5,000 jobs during construction.