Nas Declares Kendrick Lamar A Guiding Light In Hip-Hop

Nas praised Kendrick Lamar as Hip-Hop’s “North Star” while reflecting on the genre’s future and the importance of artists who protect its legacy.

Nas called Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop’s “North Star” during a recent interview, praising the Compton rapper’s unwavering dedication to the culture and his role in preserving the genre’s core values.

“We all as artists love this art form and have our opinions on it,” Nas told Rolling Stone. “Kendrick is one of the brightest stars we’ve ever seen, and I don’t only mean superstar, I mean like the North Star — I think he’s one of those.”

The Queensbridge icon was asked to weigh in on the parallels between his 2006 track, “Hip Hop Is Dead,” and Lamar’s 2024 song, “Watch the Party Die.”

Both records critique the state of the genre, but Nas made it clear that Kendrick stands out for his authenticity and purpose.

“Out of all the artists in this business, there’s some that’s not here for the art,” Nas added. “When we see those people that are not here for the art damaging it, you’re hurting the future of the art. So I think artists like Kendrick are going to speak out.”

The remarks underscore a long-running mutual admiration between the two lyrical heavyweights. While they’ve never shared a track, their respect for each other has been consistent.

Kendrick Lamar Salutes Nas On “GNX” Album

Nas previously celebrated Lamar’s surprise 2024 album GNX on Instagram, writing, “Always inspired by my brother KL. Keeping the essence of this s### alive and at the forefront. Salute King!”

Lamar’s GNX album, released in November 2024, opened with “wacced out murals,” a track that addressed criticism over his selection as the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner in New Orleans—Lil Wayne’s hometown.

In the verse, Lamar reflected on the backlash and made it clear that Nas was the only one who showed him love.

“I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3’, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Lamar rapped. “Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n##### agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces.”