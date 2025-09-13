Ne-Yo Built Custom Bed To Share With Four Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo described his love life as “phenomenal” while explaining how he sleeps in a custom-built bed with four women he calls his “wives.”

Ne-Yo is opening up about his unconventional romantic setup and the custom-made sleeping arrangement that keeps his polyamorous household running smoothly.

In a YouTube interview with Kai Cenat, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that he shares an enormous “Alaskan King-sized bed” with four women—Cristina, Arielle Hill, Moneii and Brionna Williams. “That’s like two California Kings next to each other,” he said. “You gotta get that mattress made.”

Though not legally married, the 45-year-old entertainer refers to the women as his “wives” and says the dynamic works well for him. “My love life is phenomenal,” Ne-Yo said. “I’m in a great space. I have four beautiful ladies who move with me on the regular.”

Ne-Yo has recently been increasingly transparent about his personal life. In April, he spoke with The Angie Martinez Show about the terms of his open relationship. He clarified that while the women in his life agreed to be exclusive, he didn’t make the same commitment in return.

“When I got with these women, I did not ask for their exclusivity. I did not demand their exclusivity. They asked for it,” he said. “They came to me and said, ‘I want to be exclusive to you and just you.’ I said, ‘You understand that your exclusivity to me does not mean my exclusivity to you? You understand this, yes? You’re OK with it?”

The interview with Cenat was published on September 10 and has since stirred conversation online about the logistics and ethics of non-monogamous relationships, especially from a public figure.

Ne-Yo’s comments come as polyamory continues to gain visibility in mainstream culture, with celebrities and public figures increasingly discussing alternative relationship structures. A recent CNN article explored how polyamorous relationships are becoming more normalized, though they still face legal and social hurdles.

Ne-Yo’s current relationship status follows his 2022 divorce filing from Crystal Renay, with whom he shares three children.