Nelly Gets Win Over St. Lunatics- Judge Blasts Ali & Sanctions His Lawyers

Nelly won a copyright lawsuit after a judge ruled Ali’s claims were too late and sanctioned his lawyers for pushing a case that had no legal standing.

Nelly scored a legal victory in Missouri federal court after a judge tossed out a lawsuit from Ali of the St. Lunatics and sanctioned his attorneys for filing what the court deemed a meritless case.

Ali Jones, who performed alongside Nelly in the Hip-Hop group, accused the rapper of copyright infringement and unjust enrichment, claiming he was denied credit and compensation for contributions to songs on Nelly’s 2000 debut album Country Grammar.

But U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig dismissed the claims, ruling they were either legally invalid, filed too late or both.

The court found that Ali had received a letter from Nelly’s legal team in June 2021 rejecting his authorship and payment claims.

That letter, the judge said, started the clock on the three-year deadline to file a copyright claim. Ali didn’t file until after that window had closed.

Ali’s legal team attempted to circumvent the timing issue by modifying the complaint and omitting key dates. The court found that strategy to be in bad faith.

“The Court finds that Plaintiffs’ counsel acted unreasonably and vexatiously in continuing to pursue claims that were clearly time-barred and preempted,” the order stated.

The judge also rejected Ali’s unjust enrichment argument, stating it was essentially a repackaged copyright claim. Under federal law, such claims are not allowed when they duplicate copyright issues.

Because of the baseless nature of the case, the court ordered Ali’s attorneys to pay a $1,000 fine and reimburse Nelly for legal fees incurred after the first complaint.

The judge did not penalize Ali personally, but instead criticized him and his legal team for proceeding without valid grounds.

The ruling emphasized that Nelly’s legal response in 2021 was clear and final, leaving no ambiguity about Ali’s lack of rights to the songs in question.

The decision closes the door on Ali’s attempt to claim authorship more than two decades after the release of “Country Grammar.”