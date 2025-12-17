Netflix Is Giving The Ultimate Gift On Christmas – Snoop Dogg

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg will bring Hip-Hop flair and holiday cheer to the NFL’s Christmas Day showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, headlining Netflix’s halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Snoop Dogg performance, dubbed “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” follows last year’s blockbuster Beyoncé appearance, which drew 27 million viewers during Netflix’s first-ever Christmas Day NFL broadcast.

This year, the West Coast icon takes the spotlight with a festive set that promises music, energy and surprise guests.

“NFL, Netflix, and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” he said. “We’re servin’ up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s the kind of holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Netflix has yet to reveal who will join the Long Beach legend on stage, but the streamer teased that special guests will appear during the live performance. The show will air during halftime of the 4:30 P.M. ET game between the Lions and Vikings.

Snoop’s latest booking adds another milestone to his already packed 2024.

He was named AllHipHop’s 2024 Person of the Year after his viral run as NBC’s Olympic correspondent in Paris.

His humorous commentary and torch-carrying moment during the Summer Games made waves across social media and helped cement his place as a pop culture fixture far beyond Hip-Hop.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, said the company wanted to deliver something special to subscribers. “The ultimate gift we could give our members,” she said. “We’re ready to drop it like it’s hot this holiday celebration.”

Last year’s NFL Christmas debut on Netflix averaged 24 million viewers across two games. Beyoncé’s halftime performance during the Ravens-Texans game was later released as a standalone special titled “The Beyoncé Bowl.”

The streaming giant paid $150 million to secure the Christmas Day NFL rights as part of its broader push into live sports, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year’s doubleheader features Cowboys vs. Commanders at 1 P.M. ET, followed by Lions vs. Vikings at 4:30 P.M. ET.

Snoop’s halftime show airs live on December 25 during the second game of the day.