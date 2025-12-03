Netflix Lashes Out At Diddy, Says No Laws Were Broken To Get Footage For Controversial Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy pushed back against Netflix’s new docuseries, accusing the streamer of using unauthorized footage and empowering longtime rival 50 Cent.

Diddy slammed the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning as a “shameful hit piece” just days before its release, accusing the platform of using stolen footage and granting influence to longtime rival 50 Cent, while Netflix fired back, denying all claims.

The four-part series, which debuted Tuesday (December 2), dives into the sexual misconduct accusations leveled against Diddy since late 2023 and includes previously unseen footage of the Hip-Hop mogul and his entourage.

Diddy, currently serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges, has not been convicted of sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy, both of which he was acquitted of.

Diddy’s camp issued a scathing statement ahead of the docuseries’ premiere, alleging that Netflix “relied on stolen footage that was never authorised for release” and that it was “fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate” video he had collected since age 19.

His team also criticized the involvement of Jackson, calling him “a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta.”

Netflix responded swiftly to the accusations, telling Variety that the allegations were baseless.

“The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix,” the spokesperson said. “The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

Director Alexandria Stapleton, who helmed the project, also defended the production’s integrity.

“We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential,” she told Netflix’s Tudum. “One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades.”