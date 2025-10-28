NFL Hall Of Famer Connected To Expanding Sports Betting Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Antonio Gates has been linked to a Miami poker game allegedly rigged by a federal gambling ring that has now expanded its reach from the NBA to the NFL.

Antonio Gates allegedly hosted a manipulated poker game in Miami that has now pulled the NFL into a widening federal investigation originally centered on the NBA.

The Hall of Fame tight end is the first NFL figure named in the ongoing investigation into illegal sports betting and poker games tied to organized crime, according to journalist Pablo Torre.

Sources told Torre that Gates hosted the Miami game, which was allegedly orchestrated by Curtis Meeks — a man indicted by federal prosecutors last Thursday.

The probe, which has already led to 34 arrests, initially targeted NBA personnel but now appears to be expanding across professional sports.

Earlier this week, the FBI arrested Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat, Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, and former NBA guard Damon Jones. All three were indicted for their alleged involvement in a gambling ring linked to mob activity.

As reported by Torre, the poker game Gates allegedly hosted was part of the same network of rigged games and illegal betting that federal officials say operated in multiple states. The NBA placed both Rozier and Billups on administrative leave following their arrests.

Other NBA names have surfaced during the investigation, though not all have been charged. Kevin Garnett reportedly walked out of a 2019 poker game after realizing it wasn’t the afterparty he had expected. Ty Lue, current head coach of the LA Clippers, was also present at a separate poker event in Las Vegas that same year, but sources said he played at a different table than Billups.

Gates, who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, played 16 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and still holds the NFL record for touchdown receptions by a tight end with 116.

He last played in 2018 and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

Federal authorities have not confirmed whether Gates will face charges.

The investigation is ongoing as prosecutors continue to assess the full scope of the alleged gambling operation.

The Department of Justice announced the 34 arrests on Thursday, signaling that the case is far from over.