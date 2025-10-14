Nicki Minaj Faces Double Financial Crisis: Man Wants To Sell Rapper’s $20M Over Unpaid Debt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj faced losing her $20M Hidden Hills mansion after refusing to pay $500K owed to a German guard injured by her husband.

Nicki Minaj is about to lose more than the $30,000 she claimed thieves stole from her AMEX account – the rap superstar now faces losing her entire $20 million Los Angeles mansion.

The “Anaconda” rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, could lose their 11-bedroom Hidden Hills home after refusing to pay more than $500,000 they owe to a German security guard, according to court documents obtained by US Weekly.

Thomas Weidenmüller has asked a court to force the sale of Minaj’s mansion to collect the debt. The security guard claims Petty punched him during a 2019 concert in Germany, breaking his jaw.

“The dwelling is subject to a $13,258,000 mortgage lien and a $722,151 homestead exemption—together just under $14 million,” the court documents read. “The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption.”

The legal team argues the home sale “would satisfy the entire judgment, with millions to spare.”

Background on Legal Troubles

The rap star’s latest drama originates from a 2019 incident in Germany. Weidenmüller worked as head of security for Minaj’s concert when trouble began. The rapper allegedly berated a female security guard for allowing a male fan onstage.

Minaj reportedly called the guard a “f–king b####” while recording the exchange. When Weidenmüller tried to console the crying guard and approach Nicki Minaj, she allegedly threw her shoe at him.

“Who do you think you are?” Nicki Minaj allegedly yelled before Petty punched Weidenmüller, breaking his jaw.

The security guard required eight surgeries and five metal plates in his face. A judge awarded him $503,318 under a default judgment.

Petty, 47, is a registered sex offender with a troubled legal history. He was sentenced to three years of probation in 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

He was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

The couple also faces a harassment lawsuit from Jennifer Hough, Petty’s alleged 1994 rape victim. She claims they tried to pressure her to recant her story.

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty and son, Papa Bear watch the New York Knicks take on the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Recent Credit Card Theft Allegations

The mansion crisis comes as Minaj deals with another financial blow. On Tuesday morning, the 42-year-old rapper revealed that people close to her made nearly $30,000 in unauthorized charges on her American Express card.

“3 different people in a span of 2 months charging my Amex w/o permission,” Minaj wrote on social media. “Some couldn’t even explain how they had the brand new card number. Hmmmm.”

She added, “A couple of them have been doing it for years. Filed the first report a couple of weeks ago. They’re all going to jail.”

Nicki Minaj claims one thief had been tracking her movements using a device connected to his phone number. She confronted all alleged perpetrators, saying they were “caught red-handed.

Financial Pressure Mounts

Court documents describe Minaj as “a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world.”

Despite her wealth, Weidenmüller’s legal team says: “There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment.”

Nicki Minaj and Petty married in October 2019 and have one son, known only as “Papa Bear,” born in September 2020.