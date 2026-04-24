Nicki Minaj Heads To White House Correspondents’ Dinner With Fox News

Nicki Minaj heads to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Fox News’ guest, continuing her public political alignment with Trump.

Nicki Minaj is heading to Washington, D.C. this Saturday for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and she’s rolling through as Fox News’ special guest.

The rapper’s been making her political alignment crystal clear over the past few months, and this appearance cements her spot at one of the year’s most exclusive media events.

She’ll be hitting the Fox News VIP cocktail party at the Washington Hilton before the main dinner kicks off, where she’ll connect with Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk.

These two have already built momentum together. Back in December at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Minaj took the stage with Kirk and made her position unmistakable.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” she said at the event, holding hands with Kirk while the crowd responded enthusiastically.

The 43-year-old’s been steadily moving into political spaces that align with her views.

In January, she attended the Trump Accounts Launch Summit in Washington D.C., where she clasped hands with the president on stage.

The dinner itself is shaping up to be historic. Trump’s return to the event after more than a decade of boycotts is major news alone. Mentalist Oz Pearlman will headline the entertainment, and CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang will deliver remarks as WHCA president.

The Fox News delegation is stacked with on-air talent, including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Harris Faulkner, Shannon Bream, and Steve Doocy.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and network president Jay Wallace are attending as well.

Minaj’s presence at these high-profile events has sparked conversation across the internet, with supporters celebrating her political voice and critics questioning her alignment.

Regardless of where people stand, her trajectory into mainstream political spaces is undeniable. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner represents another major platform for her to make her stance known.