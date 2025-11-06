Nicki Minaj Launches Relief Effort In Jamaica Following Deadly Hurricane Melissa

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj led a relief mission to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa, sending her team to deliver supplies following the deadly storm.

Nicki Minaj organized emergency aid efforts in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa tore through the island with 185 mph winds, leaving destruction and dozens dead in its wake.

The NYC rapper dispatched her team to distribute food, water and other essentials to communities hit hardest by the Category 5 storm. Videos shared online show her crew handing out supplies directly to residents in need.

Minaj reposted one of the clips with the caption: “@NICKIMINAJ’s team is on the ground in Jamaica, directly distributing essential supplies and providing support to families impacted by the recent disaster. She’s acted promptly to ensure meaningful assistance is reaching those who need it most.”

She added her own message: “Plus tmrw & possibly longer. One Love, Jamaica. Love you.”

Plus tmrw & possibly longer.

One Love, Jamaica. Love you. 🇯🇲♥️ https://t.co/Coiqwk9WIN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2025

The hurricane made landfall on October 28 and was described by witnesses as having the force of an explosion. Entire neighborhoods were flattened, and widespread power outages left families disconnected and struggling to access basic resources.

Reggae Stars Join Relief Efforts

Fellow Jamaican artists have also stepped up. Sean Paul pledged $50,000 to match public donations for Food For The Poor Jamaica. The dancehall icon admitted the emotional toll of the disaster has been difficult to process.

“After days and days of communication and trying to help out in different ways, on Saturday I broke down,” he said. “It’s just the amount of energy it takes, and the depression that starts to set in, and then you have to shake yourself out of it because there’s just so much to be done that we haven’t even tipped the iceberg yet.”

Paul described visiting the rural St Mary area, where even untouched regions were left without electricity. He shared a disturbing account: “I just heard a story of 15 babies that were under three months old, but they’re sleeping in cardboard boxes right now. So it’s a terrible situation, and we’re trying to get help out there as much as possible.”

Reggae veterans M### Priest and Luciana are also involved in relief efforts.

Priest told the BBC, “It doesn’t matter how small it is, we just have to do something.” He added, “I feel kind of hopeless. My friends and family are telling me that roads falling apart, people are standing on table tops, there are mud slides.”

Shaggy has been coordinating smaller convoys to deliver aid across the island. After visiting the devastated Black River region, he called the damage “heartbreaking.”

According to Reuters, the official death toll across the Caribbean has reached 75.

Jamaica activated its catastrophe bond for the first time, unlocking $150 million in emergency funds to support recovery.

The storm’s aftermath continues to impact the island, with relief efforts ongoing.