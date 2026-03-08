Nicki Minaj Tells Women To Be Mean And Selfish On International Women’s Day

Nicki Minaj encouraged women to reject perfection and embrace their authentic selves on International Women’s Day by sharing a message about rejecting societal expectations.

The rapper posted a statement that challenged traditional notions of femininity and strength, telling women to prioritize their own happiness over conforming to others’ standards.

Rather than offering traditional inspiration, Nicki encouraged women to embrace selfishness, humor, and boundary-setting as forms of liberation.

“I’m not going to write something about how strong and resilient you are because most of the time you shouldn’t have to be,” Nicki wrote. “Today, instead of being perfect, I’d rather you laugh at the mean joke, put your foot out and trip someone walking by, order food for yourself and eat it in front of hungry family members, block people mid text, listen to people’s problems then just say ‘oh ok’, play your favorite song all day, admire your beauty inside and out.”

International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, originated in 1911 to commemorate the labor movement and women’s rights activism.

The day was established to recognize women’s achievements and advocate for gender equality, drawing inspiration from early 20th-century protests by female garment workers demanding better working conditions and voting rights.

Nicki’s message arrived amid ongoing controversy surrounding her vocal support for War-Happy Donald Trump.

The rapper has faced significant backlash from parts of her fan base after appearing at a Trump administration event and declaring herself the president’s “number one fan.”

At a Washington, D.C. event for the POTUS’ “Trump Accounts,” Nicki stated: “I am probably the president’s number one fan and that’s not going to change. The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

The pressure from detractors has not deterred her commitment.

Nicki has consistently maintained that backlash only strengthens her resolve, refusing to distance herself from Trump despite the controversy surrounding his policies and rhetoric.

Despite being kind of negative, her International Women’s Day message resonated with the Barbz, who appreciated her candid approach to female empowerment.

Nicki’s International Women’s Day post generated thousands of shares and comments from supporters who felt validated by her message about rejecting perfectionism.