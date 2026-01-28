Nicki Minaj Donates Hundreds Of Thousands To Donald Trump Initiative

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj pledged hundreds of thousands to Trump’s baby investment program ahead of Wednesday’s Treasury summit.

Nicki Minaj is dropping serious cash to back Donald Trump‘s baby investment program. The Queens rapper, who is a special guest at the Treasury Department summit today (January 28) with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz at the Washington event.

Nicki Minaj has pledged between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund Trump Accounts for her Barbz fans’ newborns.

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Nicki Minaj said in a statement. “I want to see them bring healthy and successful children into the world.”

The 43-year-old mother explained her motivation comes from personal experience.

“Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life,” Nicki Minaj said.

Trump’s program gives every child born between January 2025 and December 2028 a $1,000 investment account. Parents can contribute up to $5,000 per year, and employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year until the child turns 18.

The rapper believes Trump Accounts will close financial gaps between privileged and underprivileged children. “This program will benefit everyone, decreasing the gap for future prosperity between children who traditionally aren’t born with a full bank account & children who are.”

Minaj’s appearance marks her second major political move with the Trump Administration, following her address at the United Nations on Christian persecution in Nigeria. However, the artist has faced intense backlash since embracing Trump’s administration.

Over 150,000 people signed petitions demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement deport the Trinidad-born rapper. The controversy exploded after her December appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix.

The summit will also feature other celebrity speakers, including Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank and Cheryl Hines from Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hines is married to Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.