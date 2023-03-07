North West Parody Of Ice Spice Has People Saying Kanye Was Right About TikTok

Footage of North West imitating Ice Spice sparked a debate about Kanye West’s issues with TikTok.
North, who is 9 years old, appeared in a TikTok video featuring her lip-syncing Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” verse. A Twitter contingent felt North’s post justified Kanye’s past concerns regarding TikTok.
North recited Ice Spice’s line “bet he blowing her back” in the clip, which didn’t sit well with a number of Twitter users. Kanye’s daughter wore a wig to complete her impression of Ice Spice.
Kanye previously called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for allowing their daughter to create TikTok videos. He claimed North was on the social media platform against his will.
“I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney,” he said in 2022. “I have a say-so.”
Kardashian defended North’s TikTok activity in response to Kanye’s outrage. The reality TV star elaborated on how she handles North’s usage of social media in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow.
“I have made a rule with their dad about it, you know, he’s not happy about that, I respect that,” Kardashian said. “It can only be on my own phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things.”
Check out some of the people siding with Kanye over North’s Ice Spice imitation below.