North West Parody Of Ice Spice Has People Saying Kanye Was Right About TikTok

Kanye West’s past concerns with TikTok resurfaced after his daughter North West imitated Ice Spice in a video.

Footage of North West imitating Ice Spice sparked a debate about Kanye West’s issues with TikTok.

North, who is 9 years old, appeared in a TikTok video featuring her lip-syncing Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” verse. A Twitter contingent felt North’s post justified Kanye’s past concerns regarding TikTok.

North recited Ice Spice’s line “bet he blowing her back” in the clip, which didn’t sit well with a number of Twitter users. Kanye’s daughter wore a wig to complete her impression of Ice Spice.

Kanye previously called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for allowing their daughter to create TikTok videos. He claimed North was on the social media platform against his will.

“I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney,” he said in 2022. “I have a say-so.”

Kardashian defended North’s TikTok activity in response to Kanye’s outrage. The reality TV star elaborated on how she handles North’s usage of social media in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I have made a rule with their dad about it, you know, he’s not happy about that, I respect that,” Kardashian said. “It can only be on my own phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things.”

Check out some of the people siding with Kanye over North’s Ice Spice imitation below.

This is exactly why kanye didn’t want his 9 year old daughter North on social media … because you have weirdos like this , Kim is a terrible parent pic.twitter.com/r61bqavbQO — Qura (@Qurandale) March 6, 2023

"A broke clock is right twice a day." Kanye was right about not wanting is daughter on Tik Tok. Now she's dressing like Ice Spice, & reciting lyrics like, "Bet he blowin her back". Just a reminder: North West is NINE YEARS OLD!pic.twitter.com/jhAbwsEUYrpic.twitter.com/ss4sI4tI5d — Kevin Father of Babi™ (@RealKevinNoel) March 6, 2023

The Kardashians have sons as well yet I never see them plastered all over social media. It’s almost as if they are exploiting North West for their own gains and trying to mold their daughters into the next generation of Kardashians. Kanye was right. — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) March 6, 2023

I might have to side with the outrage on the debate of North, Kanye & Isis. 8/9 year olds making tik told to these lyrics. Someone somewhere should’ve stopped this — George 🇳🇬🇺🇬 (@GeorgeOkello) March 6, 2023