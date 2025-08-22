Offset Drops Emotional Bombshells About Cardi B On New Album “KIARI”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset laid bare the collapse of his marriage to Cardi B on the final track of his new album KIARI, using “Move On” to deliver a blunt farewell and emotional reckoning over their split.

“I’m tryna move on in peace,” he sings on the song’s opening line, later adding, “Happy for you, why you ain’t happy for me?”

The track, which closes out the 18-song project released Friday (August 22), serves as a lyrical sendoff to a relationship that spanned nearly a decade and weathered multiple public breakups.

Offset takes accountability for the split, rapping, “I take the blame, I take the shame.”

He calls out the dysfunction directly: “We look like some fools,” and “When you lie, see the pain in your face (Okay).”

The track also hints that he’s moved on romantically, rapping, “Peace out, I done found me a mate.”

But it’s not just about closure—it’s also about accountability and frustration. In one of the more pointed verses, Offset appears to explain what went wrong from his side:

“You never listen to no rules/You never cook n##### no food/You just want go out to Nobu/Telling me s### that you don’t do/Telling me s### that you won’t do/You f##### around with the wrong dude/Hope your next n#### be great.”

Offset Closes Chapter On Marriage To Cardi B

Earlier this week, Offset explained why he chose to end the album with “Move On,” saying, “It’s about moving on peacefully… It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on. It’s over and done with.”

He added, “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more.”

Offset and Cardi B married in 2017 and had a turbulent relationship marked by cheating scandals and multiple divorce filings. Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, then again in August 2024.

The couple shares three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, who is 11 months old.

Offset’s third solo album, KIARI—named after his first name—is his most personal work to date.

The project features collaborations with J.I.D., Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YFN Lucci and Teezo Touchdown.