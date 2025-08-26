Offset Praises Drake For Free Features & Fair Splits In Migos Collabs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset praised Drake for his generosity and fairness, noting he never charged Migos for features and always offered equal publishing splits.

Speaking on the “Full Send Podcast,” Offset opened up about their longtime partnership and Drake’s behind-the-scenes generosity.

“Always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that s###. Don’t make it a hassle, don’t be charging n#####, nothing,” Offset said, describing how Drake never asked for payment when collaborating with the group.

Offset also pointed out that Drake never tried to dominate the business side of their records.

“A lot of artists his size would bully the record,” he explained. “Like, ‘I’ma do it, but I want all the publishing, all of it.’ He ain’t do none of that s###. Like, equal splits.”

Their working relationship dates back to 2013, when Drake jumped on the remix of Migos’ breakout hit “Versace.” That track helped push the Atlanta trio into the national spotlight and introduced their now-famous triplet flow to a broader audience.

The two acts continued teaming up over the years, including on the 2018 hit “Walk It Talk It” from Migos’ Culture II album.

The song’s retro-themed video became a viral moment and added another chart win to their shared resume.

In 2021, they linked again for “Having Our Way” on Culture III.

They also hit the road together during the 2018 Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour, further cementing their creative bond.

Offset didn’t just stop at praise—he also came to Drake’s defense in June 2025 after T-Pain criticized the Canadian rapper for not stepping away from music as he once said he would.

“Da Boy is da boy,” Offset wrote in a post aimed at Drake’s critics. “S### ain’t gone change. All dat hating on another grown man who do more numbers than everybody is Diabolical !!!!”