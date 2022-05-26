Offset Previews New Music Amid Migos Breakup Rumors  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Offset isn’t allowing speculation about a possible Migos breakup to prevent him from feeding his fans new music.

Offset has some new music coming following the release of a new song by his fellow Migos members. He shared a snippet of a new song amid rumors of a Migos breakup.

The Atlanta native took to his Instagram stories to preview the new song while speculation mounts about the status of the Migos trio. Check out the snippet below.

The rumor mill went into overdrive recently when it was discovered that Offset stopped following Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Cardi B also stopped following the pair leading to further speculation.

At the same time, Quavo and Takeoff announced their new single “Hotel Lobby,” as the duo Unc & Phew. This led to further speculation that the group has broken up though there has been no official comment.

However, DJ Akademiks recently confirmed to TMZ that the breakup rumors are false.

“They might be going through a small disagreement or whatever,” Ak told TMZ. “I think that they’re angling it because, you know, Takeoff and Quavo just put out a song, so they’re kind of letting it lie, letting the questions linger or something like that.”

Akademiks added, “But at the end of the day, they’re family. Offset confirmed that to me, too. Maybe if it was the City Girls that unfollowed each other, but the Migos? Come on, I just can’t see a gangster group — like, the only sign of trouble is them hitting unfollow.”