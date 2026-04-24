Offset Refuses To Slow Down After Florida Casino Shooting

Offset refuses to let a gunshot wound slow his grind, comparing himself to the Energizer Bunny on the Creators Inc. Podcast.

Offset is moving through life as if nothing happened, and that’s exactly his point.

Just weeks after taking a bullet outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the former Migos member sat down with Andy Bachman on the Creators Inc. Podcast to talk about his recovery and his refusal to slow down.

He wasn’t looking for sympathy, wasn’t asking for special treatment, and definitely wasn’t about to let a shooting incident derail his momentum.

The incident went down on April 6 when Offset was ambushed outside the casino. He took a shot to the hip but didn’t let that stop him from doing what he does.

Within days, he was performing on stage, traveling between states, and handling business as if the grind had never paused. When Bachman brought up how quickly he bounced back, Offset compared himself to the Energizer Bunny, telling him straight up that he doesn’t have time to be slowing down.

“Gotta keep pushing, like the Energizer Bunny, man,” he said. “Keep this s### pushing. We don’t got time to be slowing down.”

Offset was hooked up to an I.V. drip while doing the podcast interview, which was filmed about a week after the shooting. He’d already performed at a concert by that point, and he made the trip from Florida to Los Angeles to sit down with Bachman.

“I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me, or no s### like that. People get shot every day, bro,” Offset said.

The former Migos member’s determination to keep working became a defining moment in his handling of adversity.

The FBI later revealed that the shooting was part of an attempted robbery, with a large group ambushing him outside the casino, but Offset’s response remained unchanged.