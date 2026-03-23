OnlyFans Billionaire Founder Dies at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire founder of OnlyFans, dies at 43 after a long cancer battle, leaving behind a $1.3 billion platform.

Leonid Radvinsky built a digital empire that reshaped how creators monetize their content, but the reclusive billionaire behind OnlyFans is now gone at just 43 years old.

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur passed away after battling cancer, leaving behind a platform that’s fundamentally altered the creator economy and generated billions in revenue.

His death marks the end of an era for one of the internet’s most influential yet mysterious figures.

Radvinsky acquired Fenix International Limited, the company operating OnlyFans, back in 2018 and became the majority shareholder and director.

What started as a subscription-based content platform evolved into a cultural phenomenon, particularly within adult entertainment circles, though the site expanded to include mainstream creators seeking direct fan engagement.

According to Variety, the company confirmed his passing through an official statement expressing deep sadness over his loss.

The numbers tell the story of OnlyFans’ explosive growth under his ownership.

Last year, the platform paid out $6.6 billion to creators, representing a 19 percent increase from the previous year, while maintaining its standard 20-80 revenue split favoring content producers.

The company’s 2023 net revenue jumped to $1.3 billion, with two-thirds flowing from U.S. users, and pre-tax profits surged 25 percent to $658 million.

OnlyFans has become a major player in digital entertainment, attracting everyone from established celebrities to emerging talent.

Born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, Radvinsky earned his economics degree from Northwestern University before becoming an angel investor across multiple ventures.

Beyond OnlyFans, he maintained a low profile despite his estimated $2 billion net worth, rarely appearing in public or granting interviews.

His family has requested privacy during this difficult period, and per the Financial Times, no details about succession planning or the platform’s future have been announced.