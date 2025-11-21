President Trump Melts Into Puddle Of Love During Zohran Mamdani Meeting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Zohran Mamdani transformed Trump from his biggest critic to an enthusiastic cheerleader in a shocking White House bromance.

Zohran Mamdani pulled off the political equivalent of turning water into wine Friday, somehow transforming Donald Trump from his biggest critic into his most enthusiastic cheerleader during what can only be described as the most unexpected White House bromance in modern history.

The newly elected NYC mayor and the president emerged from their Oval Office meeting looking like old college buddies who had just discovered they both loved the same obscure band.

Gone were the days of Trump calling Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” who’s “not very smart” and looks “TERRIBLE” with a “grating” voice.

Instead, Trump was practically glowing as he gazed up at Mamdani with what witnesses described as genuine affection.

“I feel very confident that he can do a very good job,” Trump gushed, his usual combative demeanor replaced by something resembling paternal pride.

The transformation was so complete that Trump declared he “really would” feel comfortable living in New York City under a Mamdani administration, a stunning reversal from his previous threats to send in federal troops to his former hometown.

“I think he’s going to surprise some conservative people, actually and some very liberal people, he won’t surprise them, because they already like him,” Trump added warmly, apparently forgetting he once called the mayor-elect his “liddle communist” and threatened to cut all federal funding if he won.

The mutual admiration society reached peak awkwardness when Trump repeatedly shook Mamdani’s hand during their joint press conference, unable to contain his smile and enthusiasm.

“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,” Trump beamed. “We’ll help him do a great job.”

Mamdani, for his part, seemed to have mastered the art of political alchemy, neutralizing Trump’s hostility by laser-focusing on affordability issues – apparently the one topic that could make the president forget his previous declaration that NYC would be an “Economic and Social disaster” under Mamdani’s leadership.

“I met with a man who’s a very rational person,” Trump said, conveniently overlooking his previous assessment that Mamdani was an irrational communist lunatic. “I met with a man who really wants to see New York be great again.”

The lovefest was so intense that political observers wondered if they were witnessing an alternate universe.

Just months ago, Trump was telling voters on “60 Minutes” that he was a “much better-looking person” than Mamdani and endorsing Andrew Cuomo instead, calling any Jewish person who voted for Mamdani “a stupid person.”

Trump had also threatened to deport Mamdani, claiming without evidence that “a lot of people are saying, he’s here illegally” – despite Mamdani being a naturalized U.S. citizen since 2018.

Mamdani’s strategy of staying focused on shared concerns about affordability apparently worked like a charm, with Trump declaring they had found “common ground” on making life more affordable for New Yorkers.

The meeting’s success could spell trouble for Mamdani with his progressive base, who elected him partly on his promises to fight Trump on immigration enforcement.

During his victory speech, Mamdani had directly challenged Trump, saying, “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

But Friday’s performance suggested Mamdani had chosen diplomacy over confrontation, at least for now.

“It was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City,” Mamdani said, his tone notably warmer than his election night declaration of “Turn the volume up” directed at Trump.

Political pundits were left scrambling to explain how two men who had spent months trading insults could emerge from a 25-minute meeting looking like they were ready to start a podcast together.

Even Vice-President JD Vance was shocked:

POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer https://t.co/Ge0vYEiJhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 21, 2025



