Zohran Mamdani Makes History As NYC’s First Muslim & Youngest Mayor In Over A Century

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Zohran Mamdani toppled political heavyweight Andrew Cuomo in a landslide Tuesday night (November 4) to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader since 1892, flipping the city’s political order with a campaign rooted in progressive ideals and grassroots momentum. The 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani emerged from relative obscurity as a Queens state […]

Zohran Mamdani toppled political heavyweight Andrew Cuomo in a landslide Tuesday night (November 4) to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader since 1892, flipping the city’s political order with a campaign rooted in progressive ideals and grassroots momentum.

The 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani emerged from relative obscurity as a Queens state assemblyman to claim the top job in America’s largest city, powered by a platform focused on housing reform, economic fairness and immigrant rights.

His win marks a sharp rejection of establishment politics and a generational shift in the city’s leadership.

“This is not just a victory for one campaign, but a victory for every New Yorker who believes our city can work for everyone, not just the wealthy few,” Mamdani told an energized crowd at his Brooklyn campaign headquarters.

He continued, “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

Mamdani: "New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant." pic.twitter.com/QF3up3c4k0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

In a pointed moment during his victory speech, Mamdani took aim at Donald Trump, declaring, “We can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

Mamdani: "We can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him." pic.twitter.com/mvGcsN01Xt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

Mamdani’s campaign pledged rent freezes, expanded labor protections and free public services, including daycare and bus transportation. He also proposed city-run grocery stores to address food insecurity in underserved neighborhoods.

Born in Uganda and raised in New York, Mamdani’s path to City Hall is anything but conventional.

Before stepping into politics, he performed under the rap name “Young Cardamom” and credited the Hip-Hop group Das Racist as an early influence. His political journey began after discovering that Himanshu Suri, better known as Heems of Das Racist, was supporting a local council candidate — a moment that inspired Mamdani to get involved and ignited his passion for public service.

The son of filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, he faced accusations of being a “nepo baby,” but his campaign leaned heavily on door-knocking, community events and digital outreach to build support.

His track record as a foreclosure prevention counselor and state legislator helped him earn trust in his Queens district, where he’s been re-elected three times since 2018.

Mamdani’s vocal advocacy for Palestinian rights became a flashpoint during the campaign. His descriptions of Israel as an “apartheid regime” and the Gaza conflict as “genocide” drew criticism from some Jewish leaders.

Trump escalated the rhetoric on election day, calling Mamdani a “little communist” and “a proven and self-professed JEW HATER.”

You literally had dinner with Nick Fuentes — a Holocaust denier. Remember that before you start preaching. pic.twitter.com/IpI5GF72tL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 4, 2025

Mamdani has consistently condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia, both of which he said he has personally experienced during his time in politics.

Cuomo, who stepped down as governor in 2021 amid sexual misconduct allegations, ran as an independent but failed to overcome Mamdani’s energized base of younger voters and progressive organizers.

The victory signals a broader shift in national Democratic politics, showing that candidates with unapologetically left-leaning platforms can win major races.