Quentin Tarantino Addresses Rosanna Arquette Calling Him Out Over N-Word Obesssion

Quentin Tarantino responded to Rosanna Arquette’s criticism of his repeated use of the N-word in his films.

Quentin Tarantino responded to actress Rosanna Arquette’s recent criticism of his repeated use of the N-word in his films with a pointed statement questioning her motives and integrity.

Arquette, who appeared in “Pulp Fiction,” told The Times U.K. that she’s “over the use of the N-word” and called Tarantino’s approach “racist and creepy.”

She claims he’s been given a “hall pass” that other filmmakers don’t receive.

Tarantino fired back, saying Arquette “took the money” to star in the film and now appears to be seeking publicity through cynical attacks on his artistic choices.

“I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?” wrote Tarantino in a statement obtained by Deadline. “But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.”

Not exactly remorse.

The director’s use of racial slurs has remained a persistent point of contention throughout his career.

“Pulp Fiction” contains approximately 20 instances of the N-word. “Jackie Brown” (1997) was used more than 30 times. “Django Unchained” (2012) reached over 100 instances.

The “Hateful Eight” included roughly 65 uses of the slur. In films like “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” the word appears sparingly, while “Inglourious Basterds” contains minimal usage compared to his other work.

Tarantino has defended his choices by arguing that the language reflects historical accuracy and character authenticity.

In past interviews, he’s maintained that his scripts demand linguistic realism, particularly in period pieces set during slavery or the Civil War era.

He’s suggested that sanitizing dialogue would compromise artistic integrity and historical truthfulness.

Samuel L. Jackson, who has appeared in six Tarantino films, has consistently defended the director against accusations of racism.

Jackson stated that it would be “impossible for a racist” to create the work Tarantino has produced, particularly given his collaborations with Black actors and filmmakers.

Jackson emphasized that context matters when evaluating the use of offensive language in cinema, distinguishing between exploitation and artistic purpose.