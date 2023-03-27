Questlove Links With Disney To Reimagine “The Artistocats”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Questlove has made another power move! The Philly producer has signed on to direct a new version of Disney’s classic “The Aristocats!”

Questlove, a multi-faceted creative force, is preparing to direct a fresh take on Disney’s beloved classic, “The Aristocats,” as revealed by Deadline.

Besides directing, he will also serve as executive producer and music supervisor for this live-action/animated hybrid. Joining him as executive producers are Roots band member Black Thought, Quest’s manager Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman, representing Two One Five Entertainment.

The 1970 animated gem, The Aristocats, follows the journey of an elegant Parisian cat family poised to inherit a substantial fortune from their affectionate owner.

When their envious butler kidnaps the highborn felines and leaves them in the countryside, they must join forces with a charming tomcat to return home before it’s too late.

Questlove, a celebrated founding member of the renowned Philadelphia hip-hop group The Roots, made his directorial debut with “Summer of Soul,” an engaging documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

The film received critical acclaim at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, capturing the esteemed Grand Jury Prize and ultimately claiming a 2022 Oscar.

The Roots started with “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” in 2008 and have been the house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2014, further cementing their status as a versatile and influential musical act.

Questlove has ventured into various creative domains recently, including founding his book imprint, AUWA.

With his foray into feature film directing, Questlove continues to solidify his reputation as a dynamic artist and pioneering entrepreneur.