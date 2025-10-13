Rapper Armani White Busted For Dancing In The Middle Of I-75 In Kentucky

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper Armani White was arrested in Kentucky after police say the chart-topping rapper shut down part of Interstate 75 to film a music video in the middle of traffic.

Officers from the London Police Department responded to a series of 911 calls reporting that White was seen climbing onto the concrete median of I-75 and dancing while his crew recorded the scene.

The Philadelphia artist was taken into custody Sunday night in Laurel County and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and illegally stopping on a limited access highway, according to police records.

He was booked at the Laurel County Correctional Center and later released. The incident occurred while the 26-year-old was on the road supporting T-Pain’s current tour.

White shot to stardom in 2022 with the viral hit “Billie Eilish,” a track that flipped N.O.R.E.’s 2002 classic “Nothin” into a social media juggernaut. A 16-second teaser clip posted to Instagram and TikTok in February 2022 helped launch the song into global popularity.

The track exploded across platforms, racking up over 60 million streams and generating more than 41 billion views on TikTok. That momentum led to a record deal with Def Jam in July 2022.

In August 2023, Billie Eilish herself acknowledged the viral tribute by inviting White on stage during one of her shows.