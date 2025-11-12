City Girls’ JT Taking Over Florida Dispensaries With Her Vape Line Launch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JT is getting back to business after the release of her new single “Girls Gone Wild,” by teaming with Flower by Edie Parker and Verano Holdings Corp, to roll out a line of high-end cannabis products across Florida’s 82 MÜV dispensaries.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is now the face of a cannabis campaign that blends fashion, lifestyle and marijuana culture. The collaboration introduces vaporizers and vape cartridges, under the Flower by Edie Parker label.

The rollout marks a strategic move for all three players.

Edie Parker, a women-led brand known for merging design and cannabis, joined forces with Verano, one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S., to distribute the products exclusively through Verano’s MÜV dispensaries in Florida.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in bringing design-forward cannabis accessories and premium products to Florida consumers,” company representatives said in a joint statement from their New York and Chicago offices.

JT’s involvement comes just days after the City Girls member deleted her X account following dismal sales of her new single “Girls Gone Wild,” which dropped in the middle of a feud with Cardi B.

The backlash and jokes over the single’s streaming numbers were so intense, JT decided to take a break from social media. However, she’s obviously still focused on her business, having entered the cannabis industry.

Verano Holdings Corp., which trades under the symbol VRNO on the Cboe Canada, has steadily grown its influence in Florida’s medical marijuana market.

Florida’s cannabis market has expanded rapidly in recent years, with medical marijuana access increasing and recreational legalization still under debate.

The state’s 82 MÜV locations offer a vast distribution network for the new collection, targeting both medical users and style-conscious consumers.

JT joins a growing list of Hip-Hop artists investing in the cannabis space, as the industry continues to attract entertainers looking to diversify their portfolios.