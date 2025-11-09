JT Flees X After “Girls Gone Wild” Bombs After Cardi B Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JT deleted her X account after “Girls Gone Wild” flopped with 139K streams and Cardi B’s platinum album kept the pressure on.

The City Girls rapper dipped from the app after her latest comeback track pulled in a weak 139,000 Spotify streams in its first 24 hours. That number had social media dragging her, especially with Cardi’s recent music wins still fresh.

JT had been hyping up “Girls Gone Wild” like it was her big moment, marking her third solo shot in 2025. But the numbers told a different story. The track barely made a dent, especially by industry standards for someone with her name.

This s### ass. Jt i think its time to go back to city girls. Yall music aint been hitting the same fr nomore https://t.co/y3ShgBHF0T — Jazz🖤 (@reinajaz_) November 8, 2025

As jokes about the flop piled up online, JT quietly deactivated her account and disappeared from X.

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s album Am I the Drama? dropped in September and came out swinging. The project moved about 200K units in its first week—88K in pure sales and 110K from streaming, which hit 145 million.

The album went platinum fast and doubled up not long after, locking in her spot at the top of the game.

The timing couldn’t be worse for JT, who had already been fanning flames with Cardi. Earlier in October, JT dropped a diss track called “No Hook” that took shots at Cardi’s looks, background, hygiene and even her man, Stefon Diggs.

She called Cardi a “fake Selena” and went in on her alleged surgeries and street cred. Cardi clapped back on Instagram Live, mocking the diss’s performance, saying, “That s**t got 25K streams.”

JT also released another diss called “Keep Coming,” but both tracks vanished from streaming platforms not long after they dropped.

Cardi didn’t stay quiet either. She threw her own jab on the Am I the Drama? track “Magnet,” keeping the feud alive. The two have been going back and forth online and in music for months, with no signs of either one backing down.

JT’s latest move to deactivate her account looks like a retreat after a rough week of online smoke and disappointing stats.

JT has the talent but the wrong team. Leaving the City Girls was the first step, getting out of that QC/Motown/Universal deal is the next. QC can't help any of it's artist and Motown isn't for HIPHOP artist. — Chubby Tyla (@gemdiagram) November 8, 2025