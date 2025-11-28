Ray J Walks Free From Jail After Gun Incident: Princess Love Denies Being Drunk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J was arrested after a livestreamed domestic dispute involving Princess Love ended with a loaded gun and a felony charge for criminal threats.

Ray J spent Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at Princess Love during a livestreamed argument at their Los Angeles home, a confrontation that ended with the singer posting $50,000 bail and walking out of jail Thursday afternoon.

The 44-year-old singer and businessman was seen leaving the Los Angeles County jail dressed in all black, avoiding eye contact with reporters as he took a phone call and exited without comment.

His manager told photographers he rushed over after receiving a call from Ray J behind bars, saying he “came right over to get him out.”

The arrest stems from an explosive domestic dispute that unfolded live on Ray J’s social media feed. What began as a tense family argument quickly escalated when Ray J appeared to load a firearm on camera.

Princess Love later claimed he pointed the weapon at her and her cousin’s husband as she attempted to leave the house with their children.

“I would never put my kids in danger,” she said. “And that includes leaving them with a man who’s waving a gun around.”

In the hours following his release, Princess Love posted a video on Instagram with the caption “Enough is enough,” where she accused her ex-husband of abusive behavior and said she’s been raising their two children, Melody and Epik, without his help.

“You’re more than drunk,” she said, urging him to seek treatment and alleging that their children once found him “in bed naked with another woman.”

The situation reached a boiling point when an off-camera voice, believed to be her cousin’s husband, confronted Ray J. The singer allegedly responded with, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you.”

Ray J briefly addressed the incident in a now-deleted social media post, claiming he felt threatened when Princess Love’s cousin’s husband entered his room to retrieve the children. He wrote that he had “a major issue” with the man’s presence and believed he was “defending his space.”

The couple’s relationship has long been volatile. They married in 2016, and Princess Love filed for divorce in 2020. Since then, they’ve been navigating a rocky co-parenting arrangement, often making headlines for their public disputes and reconciliations.

Now, Ray J faces a felony criminal threat charge, which carries severe legal consequences if convicted. His next court hearing is scheduled for December 19.

The incident adds to a growing list of domestic violence cases within the Hip-Hop world, but the fact that this one played out live in front of thousands and allegedly in front of children has amplified the public scrutiny.

Ray J, whose career has spanned music, reality television and tech ventures, now finds himself grappling with a legal battle that could overshadow everything else.